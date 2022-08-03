Morling Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,584 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 37.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABR shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Insider Activity at Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Down 8.2 %

In other news, Director Melvin F. Lazar purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $40,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABR opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 41.41, a current ratio of 42.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $16.33.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 54.35%. The company had revenue of $84.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.88%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

