Morling Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 192.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 45,793 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

IEFA stock opened at $61.12 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.66 and its 200 day moving average is $65.64.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.