Morling Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 44,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $53.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.75 and its 200 day moving average is $44.60.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

