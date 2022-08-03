Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.30), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.

Mosaic Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.91. 130,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,421,999. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Mosaic

In related news, Director Gregory L. Ebel acquired 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.49 per share, for a total transaction of $990,444.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,517.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory L. Ebel bought 15,600 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.49 per share, with a total value of $990,444.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,517.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 24,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

