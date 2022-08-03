Moss Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $40.31 Million (MOC)

Moss Coin (MOC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Moss Coin has a market cap of $40.31 million and $2.80 million worth of Moss Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Moss Coin has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. One Moss Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Moss Coin Profile

MOC is a coin. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2019. Moss Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,623,956 coins. The official website for Moss Coin is moss.land. Moss Coin’s official message board is moss.land/blog. Moss Coin’s official Twitter account is @theMossland.

Moss Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “In AR-based game Mossland, the participants can view the actual buildings around them real-time and purchase the virtual real-estate online. By using the game's cryptocurrency, Moss Coin, users can trade real estate and augment the buildings with various AR accessories. “

