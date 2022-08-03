Motco Acquires New Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Albemarle by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $320.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.05.

Albemarle Stock Down 3.1 %

ALB stock traded down $7.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,028. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $291.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.31, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.39%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

