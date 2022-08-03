Motco Has $6.11 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Motco lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE MO traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.25. 104,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,661,446. The stock has a market cap of $79.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $57.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day moving average of $50.10.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 371.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen cut their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

