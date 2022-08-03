Motco Has $6.86 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Motco grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $6,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,959,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,678,000 after acquiring an additional 158,295 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,384,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,451,000 after purchasing an additional 98,425 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,227,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 976,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,931,000 after purchasing an additional 127,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 527,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,071,000 after acquiring an additional 27,754 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.85. 141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,489. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $49.97 and a 12-month high of $57.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

