Motco Has $7.94 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Motco lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 43,447.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,965 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 11.8% in the first quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 11,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management increased its stake in Waste Management by 2.4% in the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.1% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 111,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 181.9% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.57.

Insider Activity

Waste Management Stock Performance

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WM traded up $1.80 on Wednesday, hitting $165.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,056. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $170.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

