Motco Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,021 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of WMT traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $131.81. 120,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,007,913. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.34. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $139.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

