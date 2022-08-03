Motco Increases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Motco boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.0% of Motco’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Motco’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $15,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE BLK traded up $14.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $680.71. 7,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,296. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $630.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $689.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $575.60 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $103.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.25.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $794.08.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

