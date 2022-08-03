Motco Sells 1,352 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Motco reduced its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $9,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 80,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,853,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.09. 28,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,007,786. The stock has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.95. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

APH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.