Motco Sells 2,981 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Motco lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Paychex were worth $10,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.57. The stock had a trading volume of 13,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,888. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $106.55 and a one year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.79 and its 200-day moving average is $123.02.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

