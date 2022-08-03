Motco Sells 4,049 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Motco trimmed its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,782 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $555,083,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,368.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,823 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 383.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,017,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,123,000 after purchasing an additional 807,351 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $36,272,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $35,917,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.7 %

BK traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.24. The company had a trading volume of 63,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,487. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.78 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.42.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.