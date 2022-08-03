Motco Trims Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Motco decreased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 45.1% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 25.1% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 53.8% in the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.20.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.27. 8,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,403. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $154.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

