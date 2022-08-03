Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCAE remained flat at $9.92 on Wednesday. 12 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,266. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $1,490,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $1,018,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth $454,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 36,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000.

About Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

