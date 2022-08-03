MovieBloc (MBL) Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last Week

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $66.35 million and approximately $9.41 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,868.37 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003875 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00126737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00031447 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MovieBloc (MBL) is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,429,101,268 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc.

MovieBloc Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

