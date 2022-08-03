MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by Ghe LLC

Ghe LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. MSCI makes up approximately 1.5% of Ghe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ghe LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in MSCI by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on MSCI to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.25.

MSCI Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE MSCI opened at $482.89 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The stock has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $427.61 and a 200-day moving average of $465.08.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.