MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,242 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 460,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.61.

