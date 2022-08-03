MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $649,161,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,853 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 359.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,790 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,037,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,334.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 999,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,814,000 after purchasing an additional 930,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:CL opened at $80.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.39%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

