MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $3.79 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,561,000 after buying an additional 834,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,196,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,596,000 after purchasing an additional 545,431 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,256,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,900,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4,531.8% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 292,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,756,000 after purchasing an additional 285,867 shares during the period.

IWS stock opened at $109.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.68. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $98.36 and a one year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

