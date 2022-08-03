MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 1,873 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,859,000 after buying an additional 75,571 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,971,000 after purchasing an additional 529,340 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477,874 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,475,000 after purchasing an additional 330,335 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,909,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,797,000 after purchasing an additional 246,478 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $204.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.15 and its 200 day moving average is $210.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

