MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Raises Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,868 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,187 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $1,535,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,334 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $305.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $495.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.61.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

