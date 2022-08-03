MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 1,922 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 31.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Biogen by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after buying an additional 13,913 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 34.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,876,000 after buying an additional 75,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Trading Down 0.1 %

BIIB stock opened at $209.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.40. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $351.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Biogen to $238.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.36.

About Biogen



Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

