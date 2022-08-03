MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 7,575 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,575 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $82.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.80. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.34 and a one year high of $106.84.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

