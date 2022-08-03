Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Murphy Oil has a dividend payout ratio of 8.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Murphy Oil to earn $8.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Murphy Oil stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.52. 54,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 2.56. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $45.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.40 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 4.06%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MUR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

In related news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $455,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 2,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $89,266.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,267 shares in the company, valued at $267,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $455,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,204,359 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.