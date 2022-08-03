Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT) Raises Dividend to GBX 11.25 Per Share

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.25 ($0.14) per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Murray Income Trust’s previous dividend of $8.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Murray Income Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Murray Income Trust stock opened at GBX 856 ($10.49) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Murray Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 738 ($9.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 959.50 ($11.76). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 843.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 858.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £998.87 million and a PE ratio of 538.36.

About Murray Income Trust

Murray Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

