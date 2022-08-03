MXC (MXC) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. MXC has a total market cap of $178.29 million and approximately $5.54 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MXC coin can now be bought for $0.0675 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MXC has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.43 or 0.00448407 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000181 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000677 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $487.33 or 0.02133454 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.04 or 0.00275978 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MXC Coin Profile

MXC (CRYPTO:MXC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 coins and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin. The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org. MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MXC

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

