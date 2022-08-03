Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.40-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Myers Industries Trading Down 10.6 %

Shares of Myers Industries stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Myers Industries has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $25.55. The stock has a market cap of $800.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.88.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.21 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Myers Industries will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Myers Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myers Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 12.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 51.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Featured Stories

