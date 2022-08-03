Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA) Short Interest Update

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the June 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mynaric
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mynaric by 10.7% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 580,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 56,068 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mynaric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mynaric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $890,000. Light Sky Macro LP purchased a new position in shares of Mynaric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $797,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mynaric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $500,000. 6.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Mynaric from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.
Mynaric Price Performance
Mynaric Company Profile
Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mynaric (MYNA)
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Is Nike An Undervalued Opportunity for Investors?
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
Receive News & Ratings for Mynaric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mynaric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.