Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Sold by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MYGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen set a $25.00 price target on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Myriad Genetics Trading Up 2.2 %

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.87. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Myriad Genetics

In other news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 6,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $123,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.