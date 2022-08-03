Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Myriad Genetics has set its FY22 guidance at $0.00-0.20 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Myriad Genetics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.87. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $36.95.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

In related news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 6,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $123,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 147.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 39,052 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $648,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 22.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen set a $25.00 target price on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.