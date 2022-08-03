Nano (XNO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.36 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Nano has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00004423 BTC on exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $137.51 million and $1.36 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005908 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

