NantHealth (NH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect NantHealth to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NantHealth Stock Performance
NH opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. NantHealth has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NantHealth in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.
