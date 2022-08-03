NantHealth (NH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect NantHealth to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NH opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. NantHealth has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NantHealth stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NH Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 225,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.20% of NantHealth as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NantHealth in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

