Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Short Interest Update

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the June 30th total of 41,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NATH. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Nathan’s Famous by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 253,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nathan’s Famous in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Nathan’s Famous by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nathan’s Famous by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Nathan’s Famous by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NATH stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $55.05. 3,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,910. The company has a market cap of $224.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.02 and a 200-day moving average of $53.50. Nathan’s Famous has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $72.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

