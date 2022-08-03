National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Eldorado Gold in a report released on Monday, August 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ELD. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.70.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

About Eldorado Gold

Shares of TSE ELD opened at C$7.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.96 and a 52 week high of C$15.73.

(Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.