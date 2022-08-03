National Instruments Co. (NATI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the technology company on Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th.
National Instruments has a dividend payout ratio of 45.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect National Instruments to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.9%.
National Instruments Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $38.33 on Wednesday. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $29.81 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 1.17.
Insider Buying and Selling at National Instruments
In other National Instruments news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $86,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,745.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $366,650 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Instruments
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $529,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 3.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 99.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.
About National Instruments
National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Instruments (NATI)
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.