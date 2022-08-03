National Instruments Co. (NATI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the technology company on Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th.

National Instruments has a dividend payout ratio of 45.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect National Instruments to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.9%.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $38.33 on Wednesday. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $29.81 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Instruments

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $395.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Instruments news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $86,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,745.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $366,650 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Instruments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $529,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 3.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 99.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

About National Instruments

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.