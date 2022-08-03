NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Short Interest Update

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,400 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the June 30th total of 117,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,564.0 days.
NEC Price Performance
OTCMKTS:NIPNF remained flat at $39.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.91. NEC has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50.
About NEC
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NEC (NIPNF)
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- Proposed Tesla Stock Split Drives EV Market Higher
Receive News & Ratings for NEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.