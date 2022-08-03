NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Short Interest Update

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,400 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the June 30th total of 117,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,564.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NIPNF remained flat at $39.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.91. NEC has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50.

NEC Corporation operates as a provider of information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Public Solutions, Public Infrastructure, Enterprise, Network Services, and Global. It provides systems integration services comprising systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.

