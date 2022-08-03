Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.30.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NKTR shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $144,289.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,716.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $144,289.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,716.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 21,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $85,608.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,776.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,627 shares of company stock valued at $334,277 in the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 271,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 46,868 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $682,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 238,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 36,578 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,231,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 346.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 73,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 56,693 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKTR opened at $4.03 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $19.37. The company has a market capitalization of $750.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $6.11.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.23. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 476.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.64%. The business had revenue of $24.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

