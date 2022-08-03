Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $24.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.89 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 476.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.64%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.11. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $19.37.

Insider Transactions at Nektar Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Nektar Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $144,289.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,716.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 17,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $68,919.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,974.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $144,289.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,716.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 84,627 shares of company stock worth $334,277 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,230,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,672,000 after purchasing an additional 339,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,430,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,729,000 after purchasing an additional 918,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,264,000 after purchasing an additional 508,754 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,808,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,917,000 after purchasing an additional 356,708 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 28.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,390,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,665,000 after purchasing an additional 970,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKTR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

