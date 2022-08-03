Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Short Interest Update

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the June 30th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Nephros from $8.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark downgraded Nephros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Nephros alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nephros

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Nephros by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Nephros during the 4th quarter valued at $646,532,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nephros by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Nephros by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 246,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nephros during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 55.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nephros Trading Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ NEPH traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.90. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,298. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.24. Nephros has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $9.10.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 million. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 36.24% and a negative net margin of 53.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nephros will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nephros Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nephros, Inc develops and sells high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.