Nestree Trading 1% Higher This Week (EGG)

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Nestree has a market cap of $27.17 million and $1.68 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree coin can now be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,279.71 or 1.00067055 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00044288 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00028691 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000066 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,665,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree.

Nestree Coin Trading

