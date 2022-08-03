Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NRO opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $5.30.

Get Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.