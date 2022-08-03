Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Receives $77.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVRO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $74.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

In related news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 2,250 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 53,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Nevro by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 29.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 49.1% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 476.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 6.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE NVRO opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. Nevro has a 1-year low of $39.41 and a 1-year high of $156.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.88.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.13. Nevro had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 38.02%. The business had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

