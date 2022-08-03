New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. Sells 25,148 Shares of Renovacor, Inc. (NYSE:RCOR)

New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. trimmed its position in Renovacor, Inc. (NYSE:RCOR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 672,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,148 shares during the period. Renovacor comprises 1.4% of New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. owned approximately 3.90% of Renovacor worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of RCOR stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $1.84. 5,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,964. Renovacor, Inc. has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $10.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.73.

Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Renovacor, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Renovacor in a report on Friday, May 13th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Renovacor in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Renovacor, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering various precision therapies to enhance the lives of patients and families battling genetically-driven cardiovascular and mechanistically-related diseases. It primarily focuses on the treatment of BCL2-associated athanogene 3 (BAG3) mutation-associated dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM).

