New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Receives $76.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEWR shares. Cowen cut their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on New Relic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

New Relic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $61.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. New Relic has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Transactions at New Relic

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.04. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 74.08% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $205.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.92 million. On average, research analysts forecast that New Relic will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $1,570,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,679.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $1,570,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,679.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $115,447.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,443.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,847 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,101 in the last 90 days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of New Relic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 9.7% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,153,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,637,000 after purchasing an additional 456,617 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,645,000 after buying an additional 49,388 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,889,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,346,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 8.9% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,562,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,504,000 after buying an additional 127,940 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 2,123.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,208,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,847,000 after buying an additional 1,153,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

