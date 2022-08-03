New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI) Trading 0.8% Higher

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 127 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 124 ($1.52). 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123 ($1.51).

New Star Investment Trust Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 124.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 131.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £88.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 459.26.

New Star Investment Trust Company Profile

New Star Investment Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency, pooled investment vehicles, exchange traded funds, futures, options, and limited partnerships.

