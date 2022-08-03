New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th.

New York Community Bancorp has a payout ratio of 56.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.1%.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 58.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 103.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 13,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stephens downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

