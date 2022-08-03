Newmont (TSE:NGT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $56.54

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$56.54 and last traded at C$57.04, with a volume of 89765 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$57.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NGT shares. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$90.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Newmont Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$77.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$85.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88.

Newmont Increases Dividend

Newmont Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.708 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.33%.

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

