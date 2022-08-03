Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Gap Down to $6.67

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.67, but opened at $6.37. Nexa Resources shares last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Nexa Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $852.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.12.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexa Resources

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 460,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in Nexa Resources by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Nexa Resources by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $545,000. 7.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.